Eni Q1 profits soar to beat expectations

Italian energy group Eni said profits in the first quarter soared to beat expectations on the back of booming oil and gas prices stoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Adjusted net profit in the period came in at 3.27 billion euros ($3.4 billion) from 0.27 billion euros a year ago to beat a 2.47 billion euro consensus.

