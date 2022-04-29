Eni Q1 profits soar to beat expectations

MILAN, April 29 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI said profits in the first quarter soared to beat expectations on the back of booming oil and gas prices stoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Adjusted net profit in the period came in at 3.27 billion euros ($3.4 billion) from 0.27 billion euros a year ago to beat a 2.47 billion euro consensus.

($1 = 0.9492 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)

