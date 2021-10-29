Eni profits jump back to pre-Covid levels in Q3 to beat expectations

Italian energy group Eni said on Friday its profits in the third quarter jumped back to pre-Covid levels to beat expectations, boosted by higher gas prices.

The group swung to an adjusted net profit of 1.431 billion euros ($1.67 billion), from a 153 million euro loss a year earlier, outstripping a 1.08 billion euro consensus.

The group said it expected production this year to be almost 1.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to 1.688 mboe/d in the third quarter.

