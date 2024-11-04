Eni price target lowered to EUR 17.10 from EUR 18 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Eni (E) to EUR 17.10 from EUR 18 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
