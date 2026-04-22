Is Eni Positioned to Capitalize on Rising LNG & Power Demand?

Eni S.p.A. E is an integrated energy major with operations across 62 countries, spanning Exploration & Production, Global Gas & LNG Portfolio and Power, and Refining and Chemicals segments. The company is also expanding its presence in renewables, bio-refining through Enilive and power sales via Plenitude, aligning with its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Eni’s global gas, LNG and power segments are expected to benefit as global energy demand shifts toward cleaner fuels, with LNG emerging as a key growth driver.

Countries such as the United States, Qatar and Australia have expanded liquefaction capacity, enabling a more flexible global LNG market. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), in its short-term energy outlook, projects U.S. LNG exports to rise to 18.6 billion cubic feet (Bcf) per day by 2027 from 15.1 Bcf per day in 2025. To capitalize on this trend, Eni is advancing key projects, including its floating liquefied natural gas development in Congo and gas developments in Indonesia, Cyprus, Mozambique and Libya, while targeting LNG contracts exceeding 20 million tons per annum (MTPA) by 2030, up from 15 MTPA recorded in 2025.

Rapid growth in data centers is expected to significantly increase demand for gas-fired power to support electricity needs. This trend is likely to drive higher utilization across Eni’s power assets located in Brindisi, Ferrera Erbognone, Ravenna, Mantova, Ferrara and Bolgiano. As a result, the company’s Global Gas & LNG Portfolio and Power segment is well-positioned to benefit from rising demand for cleaner fuels and expanding data center infrastructure.

EQT & COP Take Advantage of Rising LNG Demand

Rising LNG demand is expected to drive higher natural gas production, supporting growth for companies like EQT Corporation EQT and ConocoPhillips COP.

EQT has a strong presence in the Appalachian Basin, including the natural gas resource-rich Marcellus Shale. With nearly 30 years of low-risk drilling inventory and high-quality resources, EQT is well-poised to capitalize on rising LNG demand.

ConocoPhillips, an upstream energy player is growing its LNG portfolio with the Port Arthur LNG project along the U.S. Gulf Coast. COP is also progressing key projects like North Field East and North Field South in Qatar to capture rising LNG demand.

E’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

E shares have gained 87.6% over the past year compared with 44.2% growth of the industry.



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From a valuation standpoint, E trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise-value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 6.36X. This is below the broader industry average of 6.57X.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for E's first-quarter 2026 and second-quarter 2026 earnings has remained unchanged over the past seven days. Meanwhile, estimates for full-year 2026 earnings have seen upward revisions.



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E currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.