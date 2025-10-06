Eni & Partners Greenlight Second FLNG Development in Mozambique

Eni S.p.A E, an Italian integrated energy company, stated that it has reached a final investment decision (FID) alongside its partners to move forward with the Coral North floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) platform in Mozambique. The project is being developed by a joint venture consisting of operator Eni, with a 50% stake; China National Petroleum Company, holding a 20% stake; and Korea Gas, ENH and XRG, each holding a 10% stake.

The FLNG project will extract and produce gas from the northern part of the Area 4 Coral gas reservoir in the Rovuma Basin, offshore Mozambique. Gas production will be supported by an advanced floating LNG facility with a processing capacity of 3.6 million tons per annum (mtpa). The Coral North FLNG project is Eni’s second development in Mozambique, followed by Coral South. These two FLNG facilities are expected to bring the total LNG production from Mozambique to more than 7 mtpa, positioning the country as the third-largest LNG producer in Africa.

Eni mentioned that the Coral North project will leverage Mozambique’s significant gas resources and its strategic geographic location. The development of this project is expected to enhance the country’s contribution to global energy security and support its economic and industrial growth. The company will utilize the knowledge and experience gained from Coral South and apply it to the development of Coral North. This should help Eni fast-track the development of Coral North, optimizing costs and making the project more reliable and efficient. It should also reduce execution risks associated with the project. The company has targeted the delivery of this project by 2028.

Mozambique holds substantial offshore gas reserves in the Rovuma Basin, which contains approximately 2,400 billion cubic meters of gas. Coral South is the first development to produce gas from this basin and has been operational since 2022. The Coral North project is expected to boost gas production from the basin and further amplify Mozambique’s economic growth.

