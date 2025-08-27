Eni-Operated Zohr Gas Field Progresses With New Well Drilling

Eni S.p.A. E-operated Zohr gas field in Egypt is progressing with its development through the drilling of three new wells, according to the petroleum ministry of Egypt. The ministry noted that the wells will be drilled in the current financial year and are expected to unlock higher gas production from the field. Zohr is operated by Petrobel, a joint venture between Eni and the state-owned Egyptian General Petroleum Corp.

Eni restarted production at the Zohr gas field in the Mediterranean in February this year. Production at the field was halted for a while due to payment arrears, which were owed to foreign energy firms. The Zohr gas field is the largest offshore gas field discovered in the Mediterranean. E discovered the Zohr field in 2015. The field is estimated to hold about 30 trillion cubic feet of gas.

The production from the Zohr field had declined from its peak level of over 2.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) in 2019 to 1.9 bcf/d in early 2024. Per the petroleum ministry of Egypt, another well in the field, namely the Zohr-6 well, recently came onstream, contributing an additional 65 million cubic feet per day to the country’s gas output.

