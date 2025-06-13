Eni Monitors Iraq's Security Situation Amid US Embassy Evacuation

Italian energy major Eni S.p.A. E is keeping a close watch on the evolving security conditions in Iraq following the U.S. decision to evacuate its embassy in the country. A spokesperson for Eni stated on June 12 that the company is adhering to its stringent security protocols and international best practices in light of recent geopolitical developments.

Eni Maintains Operations at Key Zubair Oilfield

Despite heightened tensions, Eni has not reported any disruption to its operations in Iraq. The company has maintained a presence in the country since 2009 through a technical service contract at the Zubair oil and gas field, one of Iraq’s largest producing assets. Eni currently employs over 500 personnel in Iraq, the majority of whom are international staff.

While the company refrained from commenting on the broader political dynamics, it emphasized that it continues to monitor the situation closely and take appropriate security measures to safeguard its workforce and assets.

Regional Instability Poses Risks to Energy Operations

The evacuation of the U.S. embassy underscores rising concerns about regional instability, which poses potential operational and logistical risks for foreign energy companies active in Iraq. As one of the key players in Iraq’s oil sector, Eni’s ongoing operations are crucial to the country’s production targets and upstream portfolio.

Eni’s cautious approach reflects a broader trend among global energy firms operating in geopolitically sensitive regions, where maintaining safety and business continuity remains a delicate balancing act.

