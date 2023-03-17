Eni makes oil discovery in offshore Mexico

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni ENI.MI said on Friday it had made an oil discovery in the Sureste Basin offshore of Mexico, which may contain around 200 million barrels of oil (MBoe) in place.

The new discovery is located on the Yatzil exploration prospect in Block 7, in the mid-deep water of the Cuenca Salina, Eni said.

The Italian energy group is the operator of Block 7 with a 45% stake, while British oil and gas producer Capricorn CNE.L holds a 30% stake. Mexico's Citla Energy has the remaining 25%.

The Italian group currently holds in Mexico - one of the core countries in its organic growth - rights in eight exploration and production blocks, all located in the Sureste Basin in the Gulf of Mexico.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Federico Maccioni)

