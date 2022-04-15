Eni lifts force majeure on Nigeria's Okaka gas exports

World Markets

Italian energy group Eni said on Friday it had lifted a force majeure on gas exports from Nigeria's Okaka in Bayelsa state after repairing a vandalised pipeline.

LAGOS, April 15 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI said on Friday it had lifted a force majeure on gas exports from Nigeria's Okaka in Bayelsa state after repairing a vandalised pipeline.

Eni declared force majeure on April 6 after the Ogboinbiri to Obiafu/Obrikom gas line operated by local unit Nigerian Agip Oil Company was damaged by a hacksaw cut, resulting in the loss of 5 million standard cubic metres per day.

A spokesman for Eni said in a statement that operations had been fully restored this week.

Disruptions to oil and gas production are common in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, where pipelines are often vandalised and crude stolen for illegal refining.

