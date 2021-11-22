Eni IPO offers test case for oil transition plans

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - “Plenitude” sounds a bit like what might happen if you combined Eni with platitudes. As with most corporate rebrands https://www.eni.com/assets/documents/press-release/migrated/2021-en/11/pr-eni-capital-markets-day.pdf, the $50 billion Italian oil group’s new name for its green arm, which means “abundance”, is indeed slightly trite. But the wider initial public offering may influence investor attitudes to how oil companies decarbonise.

In aiming to sell 30% of a portfolio that includes 10 million retail customers and over six gigawatts of renewable energy power by 2025, Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi is taking a different route to the likes of Royal Dutch Shell, and SSE. They think legacy fossil fuel assets should fund decarbonisation. Shell and SSE activists Dan Loeb and Elliott Management reckon separated green businesses could trade at higher multiples.

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Billionaires leave $160 bln hole in Biden’s plan

Austria’s lockdown is looking infectious

Magnit owner switch changes little for minorities

Sweetgreen leaves money in the salad bowl

SEC turns tables on vote advice to favor activists

(Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.