Eni to Invest 24B Euros to Boost North Africa's Energy Production

Eni S.p.A E, the Italy-based integrated energy company, is set to invest nearly 24 billion euros over the next four years in several projects in Algeria, Libya and Egypt. Eni’s CEO, Claudio Descalzi, mentioned that this investment is aimed at amplifying energy production in North Africa. This investment will help Eni solidify its presence in the region’s energy sector.

Eni is a major foreign investor in North Africa’s energy market. The investment would also contribute to the Roman government’s Mattei Plan, which is aimed at strengthening Rome’s relations with Africa. Eni’s investments also align with the Roman government’s agenda to re-establish its economic and political connections with Africa.

Eni’s CEO mentioned that Algeria, Libya and Egypt have huge potential in becoming oil and gas suppliers for Europe. However, the sector needs foreign investments to scale energy production and cater to domestic demand. To expand energy production, Eni will invest approximately 8 billion euros in each of the three countries over four years.

Claudio Descalzi also stated that the demand for energy in these countries is rising substantially, approximately 7-8% each year. This is mainly due to the growth in population in these regions, which means that the demand for energy in these countries is anticipated to rise in the years to come. To meet the growing demand, the countries need added investment in their energy sector to develop new resources.

Eni has maintained its presence in Egypt for a long time, after it discovered the Zohr offshore gas field. Egypt had planned on becoming a major exporter of gas following this discovery. However, the country is facing setbacks as its domestic production has been dropping since 2021. It witnessed a six-year low in gas production in 2024.

Egypt signed an agreement with Cyprus earlier in 2025 to process gas from the latter’s offshore fields. Per the terms of the agreement, Eni will export gas to Egypt for processing and liquefaction. The liquefied gas will then be re-exported to Europe, contributing to the region’s energy security.

Eni’s investments are aimed at enhancing energy production in Algeria, Libya and Egypt, which should help cater to domestic energy needs.

E’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

E currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Archrock Inc. AROC, Nine Energy Service NINE and Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI. While Archrock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Nine Energy Service and Kinder Morgan carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues. With natural gas playing an increasingly important role in the energy transition journey, AROC is expected to witness sustained demand for its services.

Nine Energy Service provides onshore completion and production services for unconventional oil and gas resource development. It operates across key prolific basins in the United States, including the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus and Utica, as well as throughout Canada. With a sustained demand for oil and gas in the future, the need for NINE’s services is anticipated to increase, which should position the company for growth in the long run.

Kinder Morgan is a leading North American midstream player with a stable and resilient business model, largely driven by take-or-pay contracts. KMI’s stable business model shields it from commodity price volatility, resulting in predictable earnings and facilitating reliable capital returns to its shareholders.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.