Eni halts oil imports to Italy's Livorno ahead of new biorefinery plant

Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

January 29, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

Written by Cristina Carlevaro for Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Eni ENI.MI said on Monday it had stopped importing crude oil for its refinery located in Livorno, central Italy, as it awaits official authorisation to start building Italy's third biorefinery on the site.

The Italian energy group also initiated the shutdown of the lubricants production lines and the topping, or crude distillations, unit in Livorno, on the west coast.

Fuel distribution in the area will be ensured by importing finished and semi-finished products, it added in a statement.

Eni announced in October 2022 that it planned to build three new facilities for the production of hydrogenated biofuel in Livorno through the conversion of its existing refinery site.

The new plants will include a biogenic feedstock pre-treatment unit, an 'ecofining' plant dedicated to transforming raw materials of biological origin into biofuel and one for the production of hydrogen from methane gas, it said in a statement.

The company expects the third biorefinery to be completed by 2026, as the preparatory work for its construction is under way.

Its other two biorefineries in Italy are based in Venice and the Sicilian town of Gela after similar conversions.

Eni's decarbonisation strategy aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and increase bio-refining capacity from the current 1.65 million tonnes/year to over 5 million tonnes/year by 2030.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro Editing by Keith Weir)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

