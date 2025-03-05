Eni & GNPC Strengthen Partnership to Accelerate Ghana's Energy Growth

Eni SpA E, the Italian energy giant, and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (“GNPC”) have reinforced their strategic partnership to expand opportunities in Ghana’s oil and gas sector. The renewed commitment was highlighted during a high-level meeting between GNPC’s newly appointed CEO, Kwame Ntow Amoah, and Eni Ghana’s managing director, Maurizio Pinna, in Accra.

The discussions centered on optimizing existing assets, accelerating production and identifying new exploration prospects. GNPC emphasized that this collaboration aligns with its strategy to maximize hydrocarbon resources while adapting to the shifting global energy landscape.

Ntow Amoah acknowledged Eni’s contributions to Ghana’s energy industry and underscored the importance of leveraging both companies’ expertise to develop untapped reserves, sustain output and address production declines. He emphasized that the strengthened partnership would drive long-term value for Ghana’s petroleum sector.

Pinna emphasized Eni’s dedication to advancing Ghana’s energy ambitions, highlighting that stronger collaboration would drive transformative initiatives to elevate the country’s position in the global energy market.

Both parties agreed to pursue joint ventures, integrate advanced technologies and invest in local capacity building to enhance Ghana’s energy infrastructure. Eni’s presence in Ghana includes the Offshore Cape Three Points project, which produces both oil and natural gas for local consumption. The company also operates the Sankofa and Gye Nyame gas fields, which are linked to the FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor.

With this renewed collaboration, Eni and GNPC aim to strengthen Ghana’s energy sector while ensuring sustainable development and economic growth.

