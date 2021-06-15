Eni gas production capacity at Zohr unchanged at 3.2 bcfd

MILAN, June 15 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI said on Tuesday gas production capacity at its Zohr field in Egypt remained unchanged after a press report said it was unsustainable due to water breakthrough problems.

"Eni confirms that the Zohr gas production capacity is unchanged at 3.2 billion cubic feet per day," an Eni spokesman said.

From a technical standpoint there is no water breakthrough, the spokesman added.

