World Markets

Eni gas production capacity at Zohr unchanged at 3.2 bcfd

Contributor
Stephen Jewkes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

Italian energy group Eni said on Tuesday gas production capacity at its Zohr field in Egypt remained unchanged after a press report said it was unsustainable due to water breakthrough problems.

MILAN, June 15 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI said on Tuesday gas production capacity at its Zohr field in Egypt remained unchanged after a press report said it was unsustainable due to water breakthrough problems.

"Eni confirms that the Zohr gas production capacity is unchanged at 3.2 billion cubic feet per day," an Eni spokesman said.

From a technical standpoint there is no water breakthrough, the spokesman added.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular