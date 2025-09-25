Eni Finalizes Sale of 30% Interest in the Baleine Field to Vitol

Eni S.p.A. E, an Italian integrated energy company, has completed the sale of a 30% interest in the Baleine project, offshore Côte d’Ivoire, to Vitol, a global energy and commodity trading firm. The divestiture diluted Eni’s ownership stake in the Baleine project. Eni is currently the operator of the project, with a 47.25% stake, while Vitol and Petroci hold 30% and 22.75%, respectively.

The Baleine field is the largest oil and gas discovery made by any energy firm in Côte d’Ivoire. It is also the first net-zero development in the region. The field was discovered in 2021. Per Eni, the field began production within two years in 2023. Phase 2 of the project came online just a year later in December 2024. From Phases 1 and 2, the current production from the Baleine field is approximately 62,000 barrels of oil and more than 75 million cubic feet of gas per day. With Phase 3 due to come online, production from the field is expected to reach nearly 150,000 barrels of oil and 200 million cubic feet of gas per day.

The announcement regarding the acquisition of certain stakes in Eni’s West African assets by Vitol was made in March. Along with the sale of partial stakes in the Baleine project, the announcement also mentioned that Vitol intends to acquire a 25% participating interest in Congo LNG. E stated that this move aligns with its strategy of streamlining its upstream portfolio to make its operations more profitable and efficient. Notably, the company implements a dual exploration model that aims to monetize its new hydrocarbon discoveries by divesting a part of its ownership stake. This helps Eni recoup a part of its investment quickly and reduce financial risks.

