Eni Eyes Strategic Partnership With GIP in CCUS Business

Eni S.p.A. E has entered into exclusive negotiations with Global Infrastructure Partners (“GIP”), an investment group within BlackRock, to potentially sell a 49.99% co-control stake in its carbon capture, utilization, and storage (“CCUS”) subsidiary, Eni CCUS Holding.

The agreement marks a significant move in Eni’s strategy to accelerate energy transition investments while unlocking value from its growing portfolio of decarbonization assets. The exclusivity period will allow both parties to complete due diligence and finalize transaction documentation.

E's CCUS Portfolio Attracts Global Interest

Eni CCUS Holding operates several key carbon capture initiatives, including the HyNet and Bacton projects in the UK and the L10 project in the Netherlands. It also holds future acquisition rights to the Ravenna CCS project in Italy, offering GIP a gateway to some of Europe’s most critical carbon management infrastructure.

Eni stated that the deal emerged from a competitive selection process with major international players, highlighting strong market interest in CCUS growth potential.

GIP to Fuel Growth Beyond Stake Purchase

In addition to acquiring a nearly 50% stake, GIP is expected to co-invest in expanding the CCUS platform. Eni views this as a validation of the value it’s building within its energy transition portfolio, which includes renewable energy, sustainable mobility and low-carbon technologies.

E’s UK CCS Momentum Builds

Eni recently secured financing for the Liverpool Bay CCS project, a key component of the UK’s HyNet industrial cluster. The project aims to capture CO2 emissions from industrial facilities in North West England and North Wales, transporting them for permanent storage beneath the Irish Sea.

Following project approval by the North Sea Transition Authority, Eni awarded major EPC contracts to Italian firms. Saipem will build a new CO2 compression station, while Rosetti Marino will deliver four offshore platforms for long-term CO2 storage.

EU Mandates Spur Urgency in CO2 Storage Solutions

Earlier in May, Eni was among 44 oil and gas firms tasked by the EU to advance carbon storage initiatives to meet a bloc-wide goal of injecting at least 50 million tons of CO2 annually by 2030. The timing of Eni’s stake sale discussions signals strong investor appetite for such infrastructure as Europe’s regulatory and climate ambitions intensify.

Eni’s potential partnership with GIP could serve as a model for how legacy energy companies monetize transition-related assets while leveraging external capital to scale their decarbonization footprint across Europe.

