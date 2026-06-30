Eni Expands Upstream Gas Portfolio With Argentina's Vaca Muerta Stake

Eni S.p.A. E has signed the sale and purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire a 32% interest in three upstream blocks—Meseta Buena Esperanza, Aguada Villanueva and Las Tacanas—in Argentina’s prolific Vaca Muerta shale basin, strengthening its long-term growth strategy. Following regulatory approvals, Eni and XRG will each hold a 32% stake in the blocks, with YPF Sociedad Anónima YPF maintaining the remaining 36%. The acquisition expands Eni’s upstream natural gas portfolio and provides access to one of the world’s largest unconventional gas resources, supporting the company’s strategy of building diversified upstream gas and integrated liquified natural gas (LNG) businesses.

The acquired assets will supply gas to the Argentina LNG project, an integrated upstream-to-midstream development designed to export 12 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG through two floating LNG (FLNG) units, each with a capacity of 6 MTPA. The partnership with YPF, Argentina’s leading energy producer and a key developer of the Vaca Muerta formation, significantly reduces execution risk by leveraging its operational expertise and established regional presence. The combination of E’s global LNG capabilities with YPF’s upstream experience creates a strong platform for efficient project execution and long-term production growth.

The transaction enhances Eni’s exposure to the fast-growing global LNG market while diversifying its upstream gas portfolio beyond its traditional operating regions. The integrated structure allows E to participate across the entire LNG value chain, from natural gas production to LNG exports, supporting higher margins and enhancing cash-flow visibility. As global demand for cleaner-burning natural gas continues to rise, the project is expected to strengthen Eni’s business model by expanding its LNG marketing portfolio. This strategic growth reinforces E’s position as a reliable supplier, supporting global energy security while enhancing its investor appeal.

Eni currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), while YPF has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With Brent crude prices trading above the $70-per-barrel mark and West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) crude prices trading around the $70-per-barrel mark, according to oilprice.com, upstream players like W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI and integrated players like Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. VIST and YPF which have a presence in upstream operations are benefiting from the elevated crude pricing environment. VIST and WTI currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

W&T Offshore has a strong offshore footprint in the Gulf of America, which spans approximately 605,000 acres and supports a large reserve base. WTI's 1P and 2P reserves provide 20 years’ production potential and resource longevity.

Vista operates 205,600 acres in Argentina's premier shale basin, the Vaca Muerta. Supported by this massive footprint, VIST expects to achieve a production rate of 200 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030.

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Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (VIST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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