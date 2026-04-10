Eni Encounters Major Gas and Condensate Reserves in Temsah Concession

Eni S.p.A. E, an Italian integrated energy company, announced a new gas and condensate discovery in Egypt at the Denise W 1 exploration well. The exploration well was drilled in the Temsah Concession off the coast of the Eastern Mediterranean. The Denise W discovery is located approximately 70 kilometers offshore at a water depth of 95 meters. The discovery, being less than 10 kilometers away from existing infrastructure, should enable cost-efficient, fast-tracked development, resulting in a shorter lead time and allowing the company to achieve major operational synergies.

Strong Resource Potential Boosts Eni’s Reserve

Eni has mentioned that the preliminary estimates from the exploration well suggest approximately 2 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas initially in place, along with 130 thousand barrels of condensate. This indicates that the discovery has strong resource potential and can add to Eni’s resource base in Egypt. The new gas find will help increase Egypt’s gas production and improve energy security in the country.

Eni’s Long-Standing Presence in Africa

Eni has been active in Egypt since 1954. The company’s exploration and production portfolio has exposure to several regions in Africa, including Egypt, Congo, Mozambique and Cote d'Ivoire. The new discovery underscores E’s successful exploration strategy aimed at replenishing its producing assets through near-field exploration. This involves searching for new reserves in close proximity to existing fields. Additionally, its infrastructure-led exploration strategy allows the company to utilize existing infrastructure to develop new resources. These exploration strategies make it cost-efficient to bring new fields online and shorten production timelines.

Discovery Enhances Production Outlook

The Denise Development Lease in the Temsah Concession is operated by Eni, which holds a 50% contractor working interest. The remaining 50% is owned by the British energy company, BP. E operates the lease through Petrobel, a joint venture between Eni and Egypt’s state-owned EGPC. The exploration success provides Eni with strong future production potential and strengthens its asset base in the country.

Eni’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

E currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Equinor ASA EQNR, Archrock Inc. AROC and Subsea7 S.A. SUBCY. While Equinor sports a Zacks Rank #1, Archrock and Subsea7 carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Equinor ASA is one of the leading integrated energy companies globally and a major supplier of natural gas in Europe. The recent conflict between the United States and Iran has resulted in a spike in gas prices and disrupted LNG supply, following damage to critical infrastructure in Qatar, tightening global LNG supply. This is expected to boost demand for Equinor’s gas exports to Europe, positioning it to benefit from heightened prices. The company’s expansion in the renewable energy space positions it for long-term growth as more countries transition toward cleaner energy solutions to meet their climate goals.

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues. With natural gas playing an increasingly important role in the energy transition journey, AROC is expected to witness sustained demand for its services.

Subsea7 helps build underwater oil and gas fields. It is a leading player in the global offshore energy industry, providing engineering, construction and related services at offshore oil and gas fields. The long-term outlook for energy demand remains positive, and Subsea7’s focus on cost-efficient deepwater projects strengthens the position of its subsea business.

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