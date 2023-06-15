Eni (E) to Divest Minority Stake in Plenitude Renewable Unit

Eni SPA E is in talks with several investors to divest a minority stake in its renewable and retail business, Plenitude, per a report by Reuters.

Eni is planning to divest 5-15% of Plenitude. In 2022, Plenitude recorded an adjusted operating profit of €345 million. The renewable energy unit could be valued at more than €6 billion ($6.5 billion).

In 2021, Eni founded Plenitude to focus on renewable energy. Plenitude has a portfolio of 1.4 gigawatts (GW) of installed renewable energy capacity in operation. It plans to increase capacity to more than 6 GW by 2025 and 15 GW by 2030. Plenitude provides natural gas and energy to around 10 million customers.

Divestment of a minority stake in Plenitude would add value to the business, thereby creating the conditions for a future listing. Last year, Eni postponed an initial public offering of Plenitude due to adverse market conditions.

Eni continues to talk with investors over the potential sale of a minority stake in Plenitude. A new attempt to list Plenitude could be launched at the end of 2023 or, more likely, in 2024.

In February, Eni was in preliminary talks with Norway-based HitecVision to divest a stake in Plenitude. But the plan never materialized. HitecVision already collaborates with Plenitude in Norway’s offshore wind joint venture, Vaargroenn.

Last December, Plenitude entered an agreement to acquire Italy-based wind and solar developer PLT. The acquisition will add more than 400 megawatts of renewable energy assets to Plenitude’s portfolio, most of which are wind farms. The agreement is expected to support Plenitude’s growth and enhance its position in Italy and Spain.

Eni is leading the energy transition. The company has pledged to become carbon-neutral by 2050 due to the growing urgency from investors and environmentalists to curb climate change. The leading integrated energy player is banking on rising energy production from renewable sources.

Price Performance

Shares of Eni have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has gained 6.8% compared with the industry’s 4.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Eni currently carries a Zack Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked players in the energy space are Seadrill Limited SDRL, PHX Minerals Inc. PHX and Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD. While SDRL currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), PHX and EPD carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Seadrill is a market-leading international driller with strong exposure in key strategic basins like the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Brazil and Angola. SDRL reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of 83 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents per share.

Seadrill has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2023 and 2024 in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SDRL’s 2023 and 2024 earnings is pegged at $2.93 and $4.01 per share, respectively.

PHX Minerals is an oil and natural gas mineral company. PHX Minerals posted first-quarter 2023 earnings of 11 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents per share.

PHX Minerals has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2023 and 2024 in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHX’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at 30 cents and 55 cents, respectively.

Enterprise Products reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 64 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents. This was primarily due to higher contributions from the Natural Gas Pipelines & Services business.

In the first quarter, Enterprise Products generated an adjusted free cash flow of $1,347 million against a negative free cash flow of $1,618 million in the year-ago quarter. EPD recorded a distributable cash flow of $863 million in the same time frame.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.