Eni (E) to Buy Algeria Fields to Address Gas Demand in Europe

Eni SPA E signed an agreement to acquire BP plc’s BP Algeria business, including two major natural gas fields.

The acquisition involves BP’s stakes in the In Salah and In Amenas gas fields in southern Algeria. BP holds a 45.89% stake in In Amenas and a 33.15% stake in In Salah. Both fields are operated by BP and partners.

In Salah covers seven gas fields, around 1,200 kilometers south of Algiers. Production from the field began in 2004, with the second phase in 2016. In Amenas produces gas and natural gas liquids from the Illizi basin in south-eastern Algeria, with its first production in 2006.

In 2021, the fields produced 11 billion cubic meters of gas and 12 million barrels of condensates and LPG. Eni expects production to increase as a result of the agreement. The company currently produces 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d). It expects its Algeria production to reach 120,000 Boe/d in 2023.

Eni has been planning to acquire stakes in the In Amenas and In Salah gas fields for several months. The agreement aligns with the company’s strategy to address the challenges of delivering secure and sustainable energy to customers. The acquisition will address Europe’s gas requirements and strengthen the company’s presence in Algeria.

BP has been contributing to Algeria’s growth for more than 30 years. The divestiture is part of BP’s plan to refocus its businesses by reducing debt, while addressing declining margins and climate pressures. Notably, the transaction is subject to the approvals of the competent authorities.

In March, Eni and BP created a 50/50 joint venture combining their Angola businesses, Azule Energy. The consolidation was part of the companies’ restructuring of oil and gas businesses amid their transition to a more sustainable, low-carbon economy. This is expected to help the companies reduce debt.

By combining two world-class businesses, Azule Energy will leverage synergies and premium assets, enhancing activities in Angola. It will have one of the largest portfolios of production, development and exploration opportunities in Sub-Saharan Africa. The joint venture will continue BP and Eni’s social investment commitments in Angola.

Company Profile

Headquartered in Rome, Italy, Eni is one of the leading integrated energy players in the world.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Eni currently carries a Zack Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at the following companies that presently flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products. The company repurchased shares worth $4.1 billion in the May-July 2022 period and completed more than 80% of its target to buy back common stock worth $15 billion.

Marathon Petroleum has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. The company currently has a Zacks Style Score of A for Value and Growth, and B for Momentum. MPC is expected to see earnings growth of 755.5% in 2022.

TotalEnergies SE TTE is among the top five publicly traded global integrated oil and gas companies. TTE is managing long-term debt quite efficiently and trying to keep the same at manageable levels. As of Jun 30, 2022, its cash and cash equivalents were $32,848 million. This was enough to address the current borrowings of $14,589 million.

TotalEnergies has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. The company currently has a Zacks Style Score of A for Value and Growth, and B for Momentum. TTE is expected to see earnings growth of 107% in 2022.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BP p.l.c. (BP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Eni SpA (E): Free Stock Analysis Report



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC): Free Stock Analysis Report



TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.