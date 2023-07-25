Eni (E) to Acquire Chevron's Stake in Indonesia Project

Eni SPA E is set to enter an agreement to acquire Chevron Corporation’s CVX stake in the Indonesia Deepwater Development project, per a Reuters report.

Eni will become the new operator of the Indonesia Deepwater Development project, replacing the position previously held by Chevron.

After years of delay, the Indonesia government had set a deadline to resolve the matter of the operatorship of the Indonesia Deepwater Development gas project by July.

Situated in the Makassar Strait, the development project involves the Bangka and the Gendalo-Gehem gas fields. Chevron has 62% and 63% interests in the Bangka and Gendalo-Gehem projects, respectively.

After completing the management transfer procedure, Eni will submit a plan of development for the project by the end of 2023. The project is expected to start running early next year.

The project’s development plan will be adjusted to incorporate the development of a few existing Eni-operated blocks with the project. Eni is already a partner in the project, along with Indonesia energy firm Pertamina.

Chevron’s decision to exit the project was a major setback for Indonesia’s oil and gas industry. The ownership transfer is important for Indonesia as it plans to increase gas production by resuming development at long-delayed gas projects, including the Indonesia Deepwater Development project.

Based in Rome, Italy, Eni is among the leading integrated energy players in the world. Eni’s constant efforts to expand the upstream business will go a long way in generating growth.

Eni currently carries a Zack Rank #4 (Sell).

