Is Eni (E) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Eni SpA (E) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Eni SpA is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 238 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Eni SpA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for E's full-year earnings has moved 77.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, E has gained about 45.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 29.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Eni SpA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 38.7%.

Over the past three months, Kolibri Global Energy Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 102.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Eni SpA belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26.9% so far this year, so E is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Kolibri Global Energy Inc. falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #11. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +26.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Eni SpA and Kolibri Global Energy Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.