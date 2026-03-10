Is Eni (E) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Eni SpA (E) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Eni SpA is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 234 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Eni SpA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for E's full-year earnings has moved 8.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, E has returned 27.4% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 22.8%. As we can see, Eni SpA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, NCS Multistage (NCSM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 38.1%.

Over the past three months, NCS Multistage's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Eni SpA belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.5% so far this year, so E is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, NCS Multistage falls under the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #55. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +30.9%.

Eni SpA and NCS Multistage could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

