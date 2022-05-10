Eni (E) Stock Declines 2.1% Despite Posting Q1 Earnings Beat

Eni SpA E shares have declined 2.1% despite reporting strong results for the first quarter of 2022.

Despite the strong first-quarter results, the stock’s underperformance is expected to have resulted from the declining fundamentals of the company due to the year-over-year decline in production and profitability.

Eni reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $2.04 per American Depository Receipt (ADR), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56. The bottom line significantly improved from the year-ago quarter’s 10 cents per ADR.

Total revenues in the quarter were $33,794 million, up from $17,839 million a year ago.

The strong quarterly results were attributed to higher realizations of average liquids and natural gas prices.

Operational Performance

The company operates through four business segments — Exploration & Production, Global Gas & LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, and Plenitude & Power.

Exploration & Production

Total oil and gas production in the first quarter was 1,654 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, down 3% year over year.

Liquids production was 780 thousand barrels per day (MBbl/d), down 4% from the year-ago level of 814 MBbl/d. Natural gas production dropped 2% year over year to 4,638 million cubic feet per day.

The average realized price of liquids was $93.86 per barrel, up 64% from $57.23 reported a year ago. Realized natural gas price was $10.69 per thousand cubic feet, up 135% from $4.55 a year ago.

Higher realizations of average liquids and natural gas prices aided the company’s Exploration & Production segment. The segment reported a profit of €4,381 million, which skyrocketed from €1,378 million recorded in the March-end quarter of 2021.

Global Gas & LNG Portfolio

Eni’s worldwide sales of natural gas for the March-end quarter were recorded at 18.26 billion cubic meters (bcm), up 4% year over year.

The integrated energy major’s Global Gas & LNG Portfolio business segment reported an adjusted operating profit of €931 million, turning around from the year-ago loss of €30 million. Higher sales volumes and the continuous initiatives of portfolio optimization aided the segment.

Refining & Marketing and Chemicals

For the March-end quarter, total refinery throughputs were recorded at 6.07 million tons (mmtons), down 5% year over year. Petrochemical product sales declined 4% year over year to 1.13 mmtons for the first quarter of 2022.

For the quarter under review, the segment reported an adjusted loss of €91 million, narrower than the loss of €120 million in the year-ago quarter primarily due to higher production in the Refining and Marketing segment.

Plenitude & Power

Retail gas sales, managed by Plenitude, declined 3% year over year to 3.42 bcm. Power sales in the open market declined 11% year over year.

Overall, from Plenitude & Power, the company reported a profit of €185 million, reflecting an 8% year-over-year decline.

Financials

As of Mar 31, Eni had long-term debt of €23,131 million, and cash and cash equivalents of €13,464 million. Its debt to capitalization was 38.7%.

For the reported quarter, net cash generated by operating activities amounted to €3,098 million. Capital expenditure totaled €1,364 million.

Outlook

For 2022, Eni expects total hydrocarbon production of 1.7 million boe/d. The company projects its 2022 cash flow from operations, before changes in working capital at replacement cost, to grow to €16 billion.

Moreover, the integrated energy major projects its organic capital expenditure for the year at €8 billion.

