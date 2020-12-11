Eni (E), Sonatrach Enter MoU to Explore Algeria's Berkine Basin

Eni S.p.A. E has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sonatrach, a national state-owned oil company of Algeria.

Thus, the partnership between the companies has been strengthened, which will thereby boost oil and gas exploration and production activities in the prolific Berkine basin.

In order to boost investments in upstream operations, Algeria came out with a new energy law in 2019, following output and export declines. Under this new legal platform, the MoU will outline a roadmap to be followed for concluding several contracts.

Since 1981, Eni has been conducting operations in Algeria and hence, is a leading foreign upstream energy player in the country. Investors should also know that Algeria, a North African country, supplies significant gas volumes to Europe and is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

