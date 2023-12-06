Eni (E) Signs MoU With Ministry of Defence for Italy's Security

Eni SpA E CEO, Claudio Descalzi, and the minister of Defence, Guido Crosetto, officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Rome, aimed at enhancing Italy's security and boosting national defense capabilities.

The agreement signifies an intensified strategic collaboration between the Ministry of Defence and Eni to gather the expertise and information crucial for security and risk assessment in areas of common geopolitical interest.

The MoU specifically addresses scenarios related to safeguarding critical infrastructure and areas of strategic importance aligned with national interests. It outlines joint initiatives to support local communities and highlights the promotion of innovation, with a focus on emerging technologies.

Additionally, the agreement highlights organizational, educational and training aspects that will contribute to the development of a robust and resilient security framework.

Crosetto expressed his enthusiasm about the signed agreement, stating that the MoU marks a significant step and strengthens the synergy between the Ministry of Defence and Eni. The partnership represents a shared commitment to national defense and the well-being of local communities.

Descalzi emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating that the agreement strengthens the cooperation already in place and confirms the importance of public-private partnerships as an effective risk management tool to protect strategic activities and national economic and industrial initiatives.

