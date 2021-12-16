Eni (E) Signs Deal With CIP to Develop Offshore Wind in Poland

Eni SPA E, through its subsidiary, Eni gas e luce, signed an agreement with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (“CIP”) for offshore wind development in Poland.

Eni and CIP already work together to develop offshore wind energy in France. With the agreement, the companies have extended their existing offshore wind partnership to the Polish seas.

Poland has established conditions to develop offshore wind of more than 10 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, owing to the implementation of the offshore wind act. Eni and CIP aim to seek seabed permits in Poland’s Baltic Sea to participate in an upcoming auction. The contract-for-difference auctions are expected to take place in 2025 and 2027.

The companies along with their subsidiaries intend to be active partners in achieving Poland’s clean energy goals. The companies will develop an offshore wind industry in Poland by creating a manufacturing system and upskilling the existing workers to boost local employment in the new industry.

Eni is planning to set up its wind and solar power business in an effort to transit away from fossil fuel. The company decided to list a minority stake in its new retail and renewable business next year to help fund the transition. Eni aims to achieve more than 6 GW of renewable capacity by 2025 and more than 15 GW by 2030.

With its significant growth potential in renewables, Poland offers an ideal environment to generate value. The development of the offshore wind industry represents a key component of Eni’s growth policies. Then again, it enables CIP to build on its service record of delivering low-cost fuel, while facilitating extensive involvement of the local economy.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Rome, Italy, Eni is one of the leading integrated energy players in the world.

Shares of Eni have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 11.4% compared with the industry’s 5.6% growth.

Eni currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

