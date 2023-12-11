Eni (E) Signs a 3B Euro Deal to Strengthen Green Initiative

Eni SpA E, the Italian multinational energy company, inked a five-year Sustainability-Linked revolving credit line amounting to €3 billion. The move aligns with Eni's commitment to sustainable practices and is tied to two specific targets outlined in the company's Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework, last updated in April 2023.

The newly secured credit facility is set to fortify Eni's financial position, providing enhanced flexibility to support its ongoing and future sustainability initiatives. It complements the €6 billion Sustainability-Linked credit line that Eni previously entered into in 2022.

The key metric for the margin of the new credit line is the attainment of sustainability goals, specifically concerning Net Carbon Footprint Upstream (Scope 1 and 2). Additionally, it is linked to the installed capacity for the production of electricity from renewable sources.

A consortium of 26 leading global financial institutions has collaborated to grant the credit line, showcasing the widespread support for Eni's green initiatives. The financial institutions involved in this landmark deal include Mediobanca (global coordinator, documentation, and facility agent), MUFG (global and sustainability coordinator), Citi and Natixis (global coordinators).

Furthermore, HSBC, UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo are serving as bookrunners, while Bank of America, BNP Paribas, BPER Banca, Société Générale and Wells Fargo are acting as mandated lead arrangers.

