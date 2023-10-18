Eni (E) Reaches Landmark CCS Agreement With U.K. Government

Eni SpA E, Italy's leading energy company, took a significant step toward establishing a carbon capture and storage (CCS) industry in the U.K. The company announced that it has reached a fundamental agreement with the U.K. Government’s Department of Energy Security and Net Zero regarding the essential terms and conditions governing the transportation and storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) at the HyNet North West industrial CCS cluster.

The agreement, outlined in the Heads of Terms, paves the way for finalizing definitive agreements in the coming months. This marks a milestone toward HyNet North West becoming the world’s first asset-based regulated CCS business, offering carbon transportation and storage services to companies in the North West of England and North Wales.

Eni envisions CCS as a pivotal component of the global energy transition strategy and a significant business opportunity. The company has established a leading position in the U.K., serving as the CO2 transport and storage operator for the HyNet North West consortium.

Furthermore, Eni is in the planning stage for a second U.K. CCS hub aimed at decarbonizing the Bacton Energy Hub and the Thames Estuary region. It has also secured a license to store CO2 in the depleted Hewett gas field in the Southern North Sea. The HyNet North West and Bacton hubs have the combined potential to store up to 500 million tons of CO2.

Eni anticipates HyNet North West to commence operations by the mid-2020s, initially with a storage capacity of around 4.5 million tons of CO2 per year. This capacity is projected to increase to 10 million tons annually after 2030. The project is poised to make a significant contribution to the U.K.’s target of storing 20-30 million tons of CO2 annually by 2030.

Citing the critical role of CCS in the energy transition, Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi emphasized the importance of the regulated model outlined in the Heads of Terms, asserting that it provides the necessary framework for scaling up the CCS sector and instilling confidence for private sector investment. He added that close collaboration with the public sector will be instrumental in developing groundbreaking projects to combat climate change.

Eni's extensive experience in gas storage in depleted fields spanning several decades will be leveraged to repurpose the existing upstream assets into CO2 storage hubs. This move is aimed at decarbonizing both Eni's own operations and those of third-party industrial activities, with a focus on cost-effectiveness and expediency.

The goal is to achieve an aggregate annual storage capacity of 30 million tons of CO2 by 2030. This will be accomplished through ongoing projects not only in the U.K. but also in Italy, Libya, Australia and Egypt.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

E currently has a Zack Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the energy sector are Matador Resources Company MTDR and Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Diamondback Energy Inc. FANG, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Matador Resources is among the leading oil and gas explorers in the shale and unconventional resources in the United States. The company’s prime intention is to create more value for shareholders and generate lucrative returns from the capital invested in unconventional plays. MTDR has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision for 2024 over the past seven days.

Pioneer Natural Resources is a leading upstream energy firm with primary operations in the Permian basin, which is among the lucrative oil shale plays in the United States with fewer risks. Its total holding of more than 1 million net acres in the Permian basin will support long-term oil production growth. PXD has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision for 2023 and 2024 in the past 30 days.

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with its primary focus on the Permian Basin, where it has around 491,000 net acres. With an attractive production profile, favorable industry trends and FANG’s low breakeven economics, the margin of safety on investment is likely very high. The company has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision for 2023 in the past seven days.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.