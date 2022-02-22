Eni (E) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on High Liquid & Gas Prices
Eni SpA E reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $1.33 per American Depository Receipt (ADR), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30. The bottom line significantly increased from the year-ago quarter’s 5 cents per ADR.
Total revenues in the quarter were $30,965 million, up from $14,237 million a year ago.
The strong quarterly results were attributed to higher realizations of average liquids and natural gas prices.
Operational Performance
The company operates through four business segments — Exploration & Production, Global Gas & LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, and EGL, Power & Renewables.
Exploration & Production
Total oil and gas production for the fourth quarter was 1,737 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 1.4% year over year.
Liquids production was 852 thousand barrels per day (MBbl/d), up 5.3% from the year-ago level of 809 MBbl/d. Natural gas production dropped 2% year over year to 4,700 million cubic feet per day.
The average realized price of liquids was $75.71 per barrel, up 82% from $41.57 reported a year ago. Realized natural gas price was $9.96 per thousand cubic feet, up 154% from $3.92 a year ago.
Higher realizations of average liquids and natural gas prices aided the company’s Exploration & Production segment. The segment reported a profit of €3,640 million, which skyrocketed from €802 million recorded in the December-end quarter of 2020.
Global Gas & LNG Portfolio
Eni’s worldwide sales of natural gas for the December-end quarter were recorded at 18.88 billion cubic meters (bcm), up 2% year over year.
The integrated energy major’s Global Gas & LNG Portfolio business segment reported an adjusted operating profit of €536 million, turning around from the year-ago loss of €101 million. The continuous initiatives of portfolio optimization aided the segment.
Refining & Marketing and Chemicals
For the December-end quarter, total refinery throughputs were recorded at 6.96 million tons (mmtons), up 9% year over year. Petrochemical product sales declined 17% year over year to 1.11 mmtons for the fourth quarter of 2021.
For the quarter under review, the segment reported an adjusted loss of €105 million, wider than the loss of €104 million in the year-ago quarter primarily due to lower production in the Chemicals segment.
EGL, Power & Renewables
Retail gas sales, managed by Eni gas e luce (“EGL”), increased 5% year over year to 2.62 bcm. EGL is an energy retail company that is controlled entirely by Eni. Power sales in the open market improved 18% year over year.
Overall, from EGL, Power and Renewables, the company reported a profit of €97 million, reflecting a 27% year-over-year decline.
Financials
As of Dec 31, Eni had long-term debt of €23,714 million, and cash and cash equivalents of €8,254 million. Its debt to capitalization was 38.3%.
For the reported quarter, net cash generated by operating activities amounted to €5,825 million. Capital expenditure totaled €1,674 million.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.