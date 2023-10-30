Eni (E) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Eni SpA E reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $1.18 per American Depository Receipt (ADR), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16. However, the bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s level of $2.14.

Total quarterly revenues of $24,652 million declined from $37,866 million recorded a year ago.

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings resulted from an increase in oil and gas production volumes. The positives were partially offset by lower average realized commodity prices.

Operational Performance

The company operates through four business segments — Exploration & Production, Global Gas & LNG Portfolio, Enilive Refining and Chemicals and Plenitude & Power.

Exploration & Production

The total oil and gas production in the third quarter was 1,635 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), up from the 1,578 recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Liquids production totaled 758 thousand barrels per day (MBbl/d), up 7.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Natural gas production increased to 4,590 million cubic feet per day from 4,583 recorded a year ago.

The average realized price of liquids was $79.13 per barrel, down 14% from the $91.51 reported a year ago. The realized natural gas price was $6.79 per thousand cubic feet, down 25% from $9.08 registered in the year-ago period.

Lower liquid and natural gas price realization hurt the company’s Exploration & Production segment. The segment reported a profit of €2,605 million, down from €4,272 million recorded in the September-end quarter of 2022.

Global Gas & LNG Portfolio

Eni’s worldwide natural gas sales in the reported quarter totaled 10.91 billion cubic meters (bcm), down 18% year over year.

The integrated energy major’s Global Gas & LNG Portfolio business segment reported an adjusted operating profit of €111 million, marking a 90% decline from the year-ago quarter’s level of €1,083 million. This decrease was primarily due to limited gains from asset optimization in a market characterized by lower volatility and narrower gas spreads from the year-ago quarter’s level. Furthermore, some infrastructure maintenance activities led to reduced flexibility and arbitrage opportunities.

Enilive, Refining and Chemicals

For the third quarter, total refinery throughputs were 7.07 million tons (mmtons) compared with 7.05 in the corresponding period of 2022. Petrochemical product sales declined 2% year over year to 0.76 mmtons.

For the quarter under review, the segment reported an adjusted operating profit of €401 million, down from €537 million reported in the year-ago quarter. This was primarily due to lower production in all segments.

Plenitude & Power

Retail gas sales managed by Plenitude declined 14% year over year to 0.53 bcm. Power sales in the open market declined 19% year over year.

The company reported a profit of €219 million from this segment, indicating a 27% year-over-year increase.

Financials

As of Sep 30, Eni had a long-term debt of €22,095 million, and cash and cash equivalents of €9,559 million. Its debt to capitalization was 34.1%.

For the reported quarter, net cash generated by operating activities was €3,519 million. Capital expenditure totaled €1,873 million.

Outlook

For 2023, Eni narrowed its total hydrocarbon production guidance to 1.64-1.66 MBoe/d, up from 1.61 MBoe/d reported in 2022.

The company expects to exceed the initial target for resources addition of 700 MBoe this year, following the recent exploration success in Egypt and Indonesia.

The integrated energy major expects its capital expenditure budget at about €9 billion for the year.

