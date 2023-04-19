Eni (E) Presents Walk the Talk Energy Installation in Milan

Eni SpA E, an integrated energy company, presented the Walk the Talk - Energy in motion installation at the Brera Botanical Garden, Milan. The show was created as part of the ‘Design Re-Evolution’ exhibition-event hosted by the magazine, Interni for FuoriSalone 2023. The event will start on Apr 17 and last till Apr 26.

Italo Rota and CRA - Carlo Ratti Associati created the Walk the Talk - Energy in Motion installation, a sizable interactive game that guides visitors as they learn about energy and cutting-edge sustainable transportation options.

The installation enables everyone to explore the future of mobility, covering car sharing, biofuels, electric mobility and petrol station network. It is meant for everyone, including adults, children, individuals and small groups. The game will give visitors a unique perspective on the future of mobility, while they enjoy the beauty of the Brera Botanical Garden.

Eni's role as a co-producer at Interni's 'Design Re-Evolution' and its display at the Brera Botanical Garden are testaments to its dedication toward achieving zero net emissions by 2050. This objective is further supported by Eni Sustainable Mobility, a new business unit of Eni. It works by combining biorefining, biomethane, smart mobility solutions, and the sale of mobility goods and services in more than 5,000 service stations in Italy and abroad.

With an emphasis on e-mobility, the story of energy for mobility continues at FuoriSalone. From Apr 17 to Apr 23, Be Charge, an Eni Plenitude company specializing in the distribution of charging services for electric vehicles, will have the installation Connections at Opificio 31.

During the immersive experience, visitors will be able to sense the flow of energy, watch change up close and steer the charge in a common direction, all while interacting with the installation.

The experience underscores Plenitude's strategic commitment to be an enabler of the energy transition, with an objective to achieve zero net CO2 Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 2040, and supply 100% decarbonized energy to its customer base.

Plenitude now has a network of around 15,000 charging stations that will be extended to include both Italy and Europe. It aims to achieve 30,000 points by 2026.

Eni currently carries a Zack Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the energy sector are CVR Energy CVI, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. PARR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Valero Energy Corporation VLO, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

CVR Energy, a diversified holding company with its main office in Sugar Land, TX, is an independent refiner and marketer of high-value transportation fuels.

Par Pacific, a growth-oriented company, combines knowledge of corporate financing with experience in the oil and gas sector. With 94,000 barrels per day of active refining capacity and a logistical system that includes an SPM, storage, barges, pipelines and trucking operations, PARR owns and manages one of Hawaii's biggest energy networks.

Valero Energy is a global manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. With 15 refineries spread across Canada, the United States and the U.K., it has a daily refining capacity of 3.1 million barrels.

