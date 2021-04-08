Eni (E) Plans Investment of $7B in Angola, Expects Huge Growth

Eni SpA E announced plans to invest as high as $7 billion in Angola along with its joint venture partners, per Reuters. The time frame over which the investment will be made – in activities related to exploration and production, refining and solar energy – is the next four years.

The integrated energy company believes the investment is profitable and will provide ample growth opportunities. Reportedly, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi had a discussion regarding the plans with Angolan President Joao Lourenco, which the company later confirmed.

It is to be noted that in the country, where amendments of legal and fiscal terms are being made to boost the business scenario, the company has been operating since 1980 and is producing at a rate of 120,000 barrels of equity oil equivalent per day. Notably, in offshore Angola, the company recently discovered new light oil in its Block 15/06. Apart from the upstream operations, Eni’s activities in Angola include building up a solar power plant that will possibly start operations next year.

Currently, Eni sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Meanwhile, other prospective players in the energy sector include Chevron Corporation CVX, Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG and Matador Resources Company MTDR. All the stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Eni SpA Price

Eni SpA price | Eni SpA Quote

Chevron witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2021 in the past 30 days.

Diamondback is likely to see earnings growth of 112.5% in 2021.

Matador is likely to see earnings growth of 300% in 2021.

