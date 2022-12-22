Eni (E) Makes Gas Discovery at Zeus-1 Well Offshore Cyprus

Eni SPA E made a significant natural gas discovery in the Zeus-1 well in Block 6 off Cyprus’ coast.

The discovery marks the third consecutive find in Block 6, confirming the favorable outlook for the area and its development. Eni operates the block with a 50% interest.

The Zeus-1 well, located 162 kilometers offshore Cyprus, has been drilled and tested with the help of the Tungsten Explorer drillship.

The test’s results are currently being incorporated to assess the discovered resources, which will drive additional studies for a fast-track development of Block 6.

The well encountered 105 meters of net gas pay in carbonate reservoirs. According to preliminary estimates, the find holds 2-3 trillion cubic feet of gas in place, with significant additional potential in the area.

Eni has been contributing to Cyprus’ growth since 2013 and runs five blocks within the facility. The company operates Blocks 2, 3, 6, 8 and 9 and has participating interests in Blocks 7 and 11. The success of the Zeus-1 well further enhanced the block’s potential after the Cronos-1 discovery in August.

As part of Eni’s successful drive to increase the supply of gas to Europe, the gas finding of Zeus-1 has the potential to uncover further possibilities in the region. The finding supports Eni’s exploration strategy, which aims to add value by utilizing its extensive understanding of geological plays and cutting-edge geophysical technologies.

Price Performance

Shares of Eni have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has gained 37.7% compared with the industry’s 21% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Eni currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

