Eni (E) Lags on Q4 Earnings, Presents 2023 Share Buyback Plan

Eni SpA E shares declined marginally since it reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 earnings.

Eni reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $1.51 per American Depository Receipt (“ADR”), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04. However, the bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s $1.33 per ADR.

Total quarterly revenues of $32,205 million increased from $30,965 million a year ago.

Lower-than-expected quarterly earnings resulted from a decline in oil and gas production. The negatives were partially offset by the higher average realized price of liquids and natural gas.

Dividend Hike & Share Buybacks

Eni increased its 2023 annual dividend to €0.94 per share, indicating a 7% hike from 2022. The company also announced a share buyback plan of €2.2 billion for the year. The company intends to return 25-30% of annual cash flow to shareholders through these methods.

Operational Performance

The company operates through four business segments — Exploration & Production, Global Gas & LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, and Plenitude & Power.

Exploration & Production

The total oil and gas production in the fourth quarter was 1,617 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), down 7% from 1,737 MBoe/d recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Liquids production was 776 thousand barrels per day (MBbl/d), down 9% from the year-ago quarter’s 852 MBbl/d. Natural gas production declined 6% year over year to 4,426 million cubic feet per day.

The average realized price of liquids was $77.60 per barrel, up 3% from the $75.58 reported a year ago. The realized natural gas price was $8.72 per thousand cubic feet, up 5% from $8.27 a year ago.

Lower liquid and natural gas production hurt the company’s Exploration & Production segment. The segment reported a profit of €2,891 million, declining from the €3,630 million recorded in the December-end quarter of 2021.

Global Gas & LNG Portfolio

Eni’s worldwide natural gas sales in the December-end quarter were 15.55 billion cubic meters (bcm), down 18% year over year.

The integrated energy major’s Global Gas & LNG Portfolio business segment reported an adjusted operating profit of €67 million, significantly down from the year-ago profit of €536 million. The expected setback in market trends and lower Russia supplies, as well as higher expenses, hurt the segment.

Refining & Marketing and Chemicals

For the December-end quarter, total refinery throughputs were recorded at 6.59 million tons (mmtons), down 5% year over year. Petrochemical product sales declined 31% year over year to 0.77 mmtons in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the quarter under review, the segment reported an adjusted operating profit of €378 million, turning around from the loss of €104 million in the year-ago quarter primarily due to increased production in the Refining and Marketing segment.

Plenitude & Power

Retail gas sales managed by Plenitude declined 29% year over year to 1.86 bcm. Power sales in the open market declined 34% year over year.

From Plenitude & Power, the company reported a profit of €118 million, reflecting a 16% year-over-year increase.

Financials

As of Dec 31, Eni had long-term debt of €19,374 million, and cash and cash equivalents of €10,155 million. Its debt to capitalization was 32.8%.

For the reported quarter, net cash generated by operating activities amounted to €4,593 million. Capital expenditure totaled €2,764 million.

Outlook

For 2023, Eni expects a total hydrocarbon production of 1.63-1.67 MBoe/d, indicating an increase from the 1.61 MBoe/d reported in 2022. The company expects to discover new exploration resources of 700 MBoe this year.

Moreover, the integrated energy major disclosed its capital expenditure guidance of €9.5 billion for the year.

