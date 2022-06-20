Eni (E) Joins Qatar Gas Project to Increase LNG Exports

Eni SPA E has been selected by Qatar Energy for the North Field expansion project to improve Qatar’s position as a major liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) exporter globally.

Russia’s aggressive invasion of Ukraine brought pressure across the world to develop alternative energy sources as Western countries seek new supplies after phasing out purchases of Russian oil.

The Eni-Qatar Energy joint venture will hold a 12.5% interest in the North Field expansion project, which includes four mega LNG trains with a combined capacity of 32 million tons per annum (Mtpa). Qatar Energy will own a 75% stake in the joint venture, while Eni will own the rest.

The North Field expansion project is expected to raise Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 77 Mtpa to 110 Mtpa. The $30-billion project is likely to commence production in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The project’s second expansion phase will be the North Field South project, further lifting the nation’s LNG production capacity from 110 Mtpa to 126 Mtpa. Production is expected to begin in 2027.

Raising awareness regarding the adverse effects of carbon emissions led to the increasing use of clean energy sources. Due to its clean burning nature, natural gas is a popular choice of clean fuel to generate electricity. As it is difficult to transport large volumes of natural gas, LNG use is a perfect solution.

The agreement aligns well with Eni’s ambition to diversify into cleaner and more reliable energy sources. The move expands the company’s presence in the Middle East and gains access to a world-leading LNG producer. Eni’s collaboration with Qatar Energy on the North Field expansion project will contribute to the security of gas supplies.

