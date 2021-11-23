Eni (E) Introduces Plenitude, To Lead Energy Transition

Eni SpA E announced that its retail and renewable power business will be named Eni-Plenitude (Plenitude) at a capital markets event in Milan. Eni intends for the business unit's initial public offering (IPO) next year, subject to market conditions.

As presented by Eni, the financial framework revealed that as of Jan 1, 2022, the net debt of Plenitude will be around zero. Eni added that through from 2022 to 2025, Plenitude will have an average yearly investment program of €1.8 billion. The investment will mostly be allocated toward renewable activities, accounting for more than 80% of total capital spending. E also said that Plenitude will finance its yearly investment program with its cash flow and borrowing.

As presented by Eni, the framework included that Plenitude will have a €1.3 billion in EBITDA target by 2025. By the same time frame, Plenitude will achieve roughly €1 billion in cash flow from operations, expects Eni.

The planned IPO reflects Eni’s strong belief that Plenitude – planning to supply all of its decarbonized energy products to its customers by 2040 – will get more capital and will be able to grow at a faster pace on its own. In Plenitude, Eni will continue to have a majority interest following the IPO.

This intended structural move reflects Eni’s strong focus on capitalizing on mounting demand for renewables and green energy products. The intention also reveals Eni’s focus on creating more values through energy transition. E further said that the creation of the industrial and financial entity will help it to lower its Scope 3 emissions.

Eni SpA Price

Eni SpA price | Eni SpA Quote

