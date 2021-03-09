Eni (E) Eyeing Retail Renewable Energy Business Spin-Off

Eni S.p.A. E is considering making the new retail and renewable energy business an independent unit in 2022, per Reuters. The company can list a minority stake to raise money, which will likely be used in energy transition.

The Italian integrated company’s renewable energy generation and powerselling business will likely be incorporated in the spinoff that might be worth around €10 billion, noted Reuters. It intends to become carbon neutral by 2050, abiding by the Paris Agreement. Fourth-quarter 2020 power sales in the open market, under the Power & Renewables business, declined 4% year over year owing to a downturn in economic activities. Overall, from EGL, Power and Renewables, the company reported a profit of €132 million for the December quarter, reflecting a 15% year-over-year decline.

To achieve climate targets, the energy major might merge the retail and renewable businesses. The combined business’ core earnings are projected to reach €1 billion in 2024. This new entity is expected to come online by June. Following this move, the spinoff might take place, which will then lead to a 20-30% listing. Via a similar step, Repsol, S.A. REPYY of Spain is looking to raise money to bankroll its energy transition and decrease debt.

Eni is strongly focused on increasing renewables capacity. Notably, the company expects to install a total of 4 gigawatts (GW) of wind and solar energy capacity across the world by 2024. Thus, the firm is well positioned to capitalize on the massive demand for cleaner energy. Markedly, its power generation capacity will likely be 15 GW by 2030 and 60 GW by 2050.

Price Performance

Eni’s shares have increased 36% in the past year compared with 30.8% rise of the industry it belongs to.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, the stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Other top-ranked players in the energy space include Berry Corporation BRY and EOG Resources, Inc. EOG, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Berry’s bottom-line estimates for 2021 have witnessed three upward revisions and no downward movement in the past 60 days.

EOG Resources’ bottom line for 2021 is expected to increase 205.5% year over year.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Eni SpA (E): Free Stock Analysis Report



Berry Corporation (BRY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Repsol SA (REPYY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.