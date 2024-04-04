Eni (E) Extends Partnership With MIT Energy for a Greener Future

Eni SpA E, a leading global energy company, has reaffirmed its dedication to low-carbon energy research by extending its membership in the MIT Energy Initiative (“MITEI”) until the end of 2027. This four-year agreement, revealed last week, underscores Eni's commitment to technological innovation that is crucial for achieving net-zero emissions.

Eni's collaboration with MITEI is expected to prioritize the development of low and zero-carbon solutions, targeting key challenges across the energy value chain. It will also facilitate knowledge exchange and support Eni's commitment to nurturing talent by funding fellowships for PhD students and postdoctoral researchers.

The renewed partnership will focus on various decarbonization technologies, including carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), biofuels, and energy storage solutions crucial for the widespread adoption of renewable energy. Additionally, both entities will work toward optimizing the design and efficiency of offshore wind farms, reflecting Eni's dedication to renewable energy expansion.

Eni's collaboration with MITEI dates back to 2008, resulting in numerous successful research programs. Since 2008, Eni has been actively engaged with MITEI, collaborating on various research programs that have yielded substantial outcomes. These efforts have resulted in the development of more than 40 patents, the execution of 70 projects, and the publication of over 200 scientific articles, highlighting the fruitful nature of the collaboration.

Building on their longstanding relationship, Eni and MITEI should continue with their intensive research efforts toward achieving fusion energy. This ambitious endeavor underscores the companies’ shared commitment to exploring groundbreaking technologies that could revolutionize the global energy landscape.

Eni's renewed membership with MITEI signifies a significant step forward in its journey toward attaining sustainable energy solutions. By leveraging the expertise and resources of MITEI, Eni is poised to drive innovation and accelerate progress toward a greener future.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

E currently has a Zack Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the energy sector are Sunoco LP SUN, Murphy USA Inc. MUSA and Global Partners GLP, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Sunoco is among the biggest motor fuel distributors in the U.S. wholesale market in terms of volumes. By distributing more than 10 fuel brands via 10,000 convenience stores under long-term distribution contracts, the partnership will continue to generate stable cash flow.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUN’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $4.96. The stock has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.

Murphy USA is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MUSA’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $26.32. The company has a Zacks Style Score of B for Growth and B for Value. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.

Global Partners is a leading operator of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Over the past 30 days, GLP has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2023 and 2024.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Partners’ 2024 and 2025 EPS is pegged at $3.90 and $4.47, respectively. GLP currently has a Zacks Style Score of A for Value.

