Eni (E) & Dompe Farmaceutici Partner to Drive Health Research

Eni SpA E, Italy's leading energy company, and Dompé farmaceutici, a leading pharmaceutical firm, collaborated earlier this week in a significant move toward advancing health research.

Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi and Dompé farmaceutici’s executive chairman Sergio Dompé sealed the partnership by signing a letter of intent, affirming their commitment to prioritize the health and well-being of communities where Eni operates.

The collaboration builds upon the successful participation of both companies in the European Exscalate4Cov project, a critical project aimed at tackling challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, they will leverage their collective expertise in molecular modeling and high-performance computing to drive innovative solutions in the field of healthcare.

As part of the agreement, Eni will provide Dompé researchers with access to its laboratories, support from the company's specialized personnel and the utilization of its HPC5 supercomputer. The primary objective is to expedite the discovery of new medications and vaccines capable of responding more swiftly and effectively to future healthcare crises. Additionally, the agreement extends to the examination of health security in relation to emerging energy supply chains, as well as the regular monitoring of high-incidence infections in regions where Eni is actively present.

According to Eni, the signing marks another progression for the company in safeguarding the health and well-being of its workforce, in accordance with the principles of precaution, prevention and well-being promotion outlined in the United Nations 2030 Agenda's Sustainable Development Goals.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

E currently has a Zack Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the energy sector are Matador Resources Company MTDR, Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD and Diamondback Energy Inc. FANG, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Matador Resources is among the leading oil and gas explorers in the shale and unconventional resources in the United States. The company’s prime intention is to create more value for shareholders and generate lucrative returns from the capital invested in unconventional plays. MTDR has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2023 and 2024 over the past 30 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources is a leading upstream energy firm with primary operations in the Permian basin, which is among the lucrative oil shale plays in the United States with fewer risks. Its total holding of more than 1 million net acres in the Permian basin will support long-term oil production growth. PXD has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2023 and 2024 in the past seven days.

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration & production company with its primary focus on the Permian Basin, where it has around 491,000 net acres. With an attractive production profile, favorable industry trends and FANG’s low breakeven economics, the margin of safety on investment is very high. The company has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2023 and 2024 in the past 30 days.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.