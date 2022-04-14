Eni (E) Discovers Oil & Gas in Egypt's Meleiha Concession

Eni SPA E made multiple oil and gas discoveries in the Meleiha concession, situated in the Western Desert of Egypt.

With the discoveries, Eni adds 8,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day to its overall production. Eni, through its subsidiary IEOC, has a 38% ownership interest in the Meleiha concession.

The discoveries were achieved through the Nada E Deep 1X well, the Meleiha SE Deep 1X well and the Emry Deep 21 well. Nada E Deep 1X struck 60 meters of net hydrocarbon pay in the Cretaceous-Jurassic Alam El Bueib and Khatatba formations. Beside this, 30 meters of net hydrocarbon pay was found in the Meleiha SE Deep 1X well in the Cretaceous-Jurassic sands of the Matruh and Khatatba formations.

Then again, the Emry Deep 21 well encountered 35 meters of net hydrocarbon pay in the massive cretaceous sandstones of Alam El Bueib. The results, along with the discoveries made in 2021, give a 75% success rate. Per Eni, the wells have already commenced production, while other explorations are ongoing in the concession with favorable prospects.

Eni continues to seek its near-field exploration strategy in the mature basin of the Western Desert, aimed at maximizing production. With the recent acquisition of two exploration blocks, the company reiterates its commitment to acquire a new high-resolution 3D seismic survey in the Meleiha concession this year to investigate the gas potential of the area.

Eni has been contributing to Egypt’s growth since 1954. The company is the primary oil and gas producer in the country, with 360,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Notably, Eni engages in initiatives aimed at decarbonizing Egypt’s energy sector. This includes the development of CCS plants, renewable energy plants and agro feedstock for biorefining.

Company Profile

Headquartered in Rome, Italy, Eni is one of the leading integrated energy players in the world.

