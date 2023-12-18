Eni (E) Considers Selling Stake in Bioplastic Firm Novamont

Eni SpA E is in talks with investment funds seeking to acquire a minority stake in its Novamont unit, per a Reuters report.

The potential agreement is projected to place a value of 1 billion euros (around $1.1 billion) on Novamont.

Novamont specializes in the manufacturing of bioplastics and was fully incorporated into Eni’s chemical division earlier this year. In October, Eni completed the acquisition of the remaining 64% stake in Novamont that was not previously under its ownership. The stake was purchased from private equity funds Investitori Associati II and NB Renaissance.

The divestment of the stake aligns with Eni’s strategy to bolster the sustainability of its entire chemical business. Eni is committed to bolstering growth of Novamont through an increased focus on the circular economy sector.

Bioplastics, in contrast to conventional plastics derived from fossil fuels, are produced from natural or renewable sources and are frequently biodegradable. Novamont boasts a portfolio of more than 1,400 patents and patent applications, with one of its key products being MATER-BI. This product line consists of biodegradable and compostable bioplastics made from starches, cellulose, vegetable oils and their various combinations.

The potential investors in this transaction may include Norway’s private equity fund, HitecVision, and the U.S. fund Blackstone. However, these discussions are in the early stages, and Eni has not made a final decision regarding the extent of the stake to be divested. Italian bank UniCredit is providing advisory support to Eni for this potential transaction.

Eni’s decision holds significance as it underscores the company’s dedication to sustainable practices and its strategic emphasis on broadening its footprint in the bioplastics industry. The move aligns with the growing global emphasis on environmentally friendly solutions, highlighting Eni’s commitment to contributing to sustainability efforts.

