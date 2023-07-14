Eni (E) Collaborates With Maritime Majors for Decarbonization

Eni SpA E joined forces with various other companies, including three of the largest businesses in the maritime sector, and presented a document titled "The route to net zero. Decarbonizing the maritime sector". Some of its partners are Assarmatori, Confitarma, Unem, Assocostieri and RINA.

In order to develop a common strategy, the contributors monitored the work of 40 experts who have been working in unison since last March. The end result was the drafting of a strategic orientation document that started with an examination of the technological evolution of engines and the accessibility of low-carbon energy sources in terms of infrastructure.

According to Eni, 12 billion tons of goods are transported annually by more than 100,000 merchant ships. Currently, 90% of goods are transported by sea. It is estimated that the maritime sector is responsible for around 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Approximately 75% of external and 36% of internal EU trade are conducted via nautical means.

In order to gradually achieve zero CO2 emissions and enable shipowners to meet the objectives set by the EU Commission, the sector requires short, medium and long-term solutions that are compatible with economic trends. Biofuels are an option for a short to medium-term solution.

Engine makers are prepared to create custom solutions for various fuel types. For new orders, shipowners are currently experimenting with single-fuel engines (along with technologies that capture carbon in solid form before combustion for LNG) and dual-fuel engines (using liquid or gaseous fuels like biofuels, methanol, and in the long-term ammonia and hydrogen).

According to Giuseppe Ricci, chief operating officer for Energy Evolution at Eni, the maritime sector is crucial for Italy's competitiveness and also for experimenting with technology that enables carbon neutrality by adopting solutions that further Eni’s goal to enable a just transition, based on three dimensions — environment, economy and society.

The initiative, he continued, was an inclusive example of collaboration among multiple players in the sector. For Eni, it is the first initiative to promote mature solutions like biofuels and test long-term solutions.

