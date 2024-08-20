Eni (E) Begins Gas Production From Major Argo Cassiopea Project

Eni SpA E, an Italian energy giant, has commenced gas production from the Argo Cassiopea field, a major gas development project in Italy. Located in the Strait of Sicily, the field is expected to contribute to Italy's energy supply significantly.

Production Details

The company reported that initial test production has begun from one of its four subsea wells that were drilled over the past few months. Eni expects the remaining wells and their associated infrastructure to be gradually brought online, tested and fully commissioned in the upcoming months.

The gas is being extracted from one of the four subsea wells that have been drilled recently in the region. It is then transported via a 60 km subsea pipeline to the Gela processing plant. After processing, the gas is integrated into the national grid, reinforcing Italy's energy security.

Environmental Impact and Emissions

Eni has ensured that the production process is environmentally sustainable. All operations are conducted underwater, minimizing visual impact and maintaining near-zero emissions. Additionally, a 3.6 MWp photovoltaic panel installation has been dedicated to achieving carbon neutrality for the project’s Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Strategic Importance

The Argo Cassiopea project, which Eni operates in partnership with Energean, underscores Eni's strategy to boost the use of domestic natural gas. The field's reserves are estimated to be approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas, with peak production expected to reach 1.5 billion cubic meters annually. This development not only strengthens Italy's energy independence but also aligns with Eni's low-emission goals.

This development is a key component of Eni's efforts to provide a low-emission energy source for the country.

