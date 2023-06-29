Eni (E) Announces Closing of St. Bernard Biorefinery JV

Eni SPA’s E subsidiary, Eni Sustainable Mobility, and PBF Energy Inc. PBF closed their partnership on the St. Bernard Renewables LLC joint venture (JV) project.

St. Bernard Renewables is an operating biorefinery in Louisiana, which is co-located with the United States-based refiner PBF Energy’s Chalmette Refinery. PBF has contributed its industrial expertise to the biorefinery.

Per the deal, Eni is committed to making capital reimbursements and contributions of $835 million to PBF Energy. Of the total, $431 million was paid at closing.

Eni will pay the rest once the pre-treatment unit commences, which is technically complete and expected to start soon. The Italian oil giant will pay an additional $50 million, depending on the project's performance.

The St. Bernard Renewables biorefinery will primarily produce renewable hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO diesel), with a production capacity of 306 million gallons per year. It is also expected to reach a processing capacity of 1.1 million tons of raw materials per year, along with pretreatment capabilities.

Since 2014, Eni has been producing HVO biofuel at its Venice and Gela bio-refineries using its Ecofining technology. The company has been converting its refineries in Italy to produce biofuels to become carbon-neutral by 2050.

The project increases Eni’s biorefining capacity to 1.6 million tons from 1.1 million tons. The company expects to reach 3 million tons per year (Mtpy) and exceed 5 Mtpy by 2025 and 2030, respectively.

The biorefinery will benefit from PBF Energy and Eni’s strengths and expertise. The JV will operate as an independent entity for the procurement of raw materials and product distribution. Notably, PBF Energy’s operations and ownership of the Chalmette refinery will not be affected.

The JV is a significant step for PBF Energy and shows its commitment to contributing diversified sources of energy to the global mix, while lowering the carbon intensity of its operations and manufactured products.

Price Performance

Shares of Eni have outperformed the industry in the past year. The stock has gained 17.2% compared with the industry’s 15.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Eni currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Seadrill Limited SDRL and Evolution Petroleum Corporation EPM. SDRL and EPM currently sport a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Seadrill is a market-leading international driller with strong exposure in key strategic basins like the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Brazil and Angola. SDRL reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of 83 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents.

Seadrill has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2023 and 2024 in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for SDRL’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $2.93 and $4.01, respectively.

Evolution Petroleum is an independent energy company. EPM reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of 42 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17 cents.

Evolution Petroleum has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2023 and 2024 in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for EPM’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $1.11 and $1.05, respectively.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.