Eni (E) and ILO Forge Safety Partnership for Small Farmers

Eni SpA E has collaborated with the International Labour Organization (“ILO”) to enhance occupational safety and health (OSH) for small farmers. The collaboration, unveiled on Nov 24 at the International Labour Office in Geneva, is poised to make a significant impact on the well-being of small-scale farmers.

According to Eni, the primary goal is to expand social protection coverage for farmers involved in the agribusiness sector, particularly those contributing to E's agri-feedstock projects aimed at producing vegetable oil that doesn't compete with the food value chain. The initial focus will be on castor farmers in Kenya and rubber farmers in Côte d’Ivoire.

As part of the partnership, the ILO will conduct a comprehensive assessment to identify areas of improvement and provide recommendations to enhance OSH along the agricultural value chain. The initiative will specifically target farm owners, farm workers and their representatives, offering support in raising awareness and implementing measures for risk prevention and mitigation.

The collaborative efforts between ILO and Eni also aim to extend social protection coverage for small farmers by working closely with unions, cooperatives, employers and national governments. The first phase of the initiative is set to benefit 50,000 farmers in Kenya and 100,000 in Côte d'Ivoire, with the potential for future expansion to additional countries.

Eni's director of CCUS, Forestry and Agri-Feedstock, Luigi Ciarrocchi, highlighted the positive impact of the collaboration on the entire value chain, promoting socio-economic and environmental sustainability. Filippo Uberti, head of Health at Eni, stressed the importance of health and social protection in ensuring the well-being of all workers contributing to the industrial system.

The initiative, slated to run for five years, aligns with the Global ILO flagship programs like Safety + Health for All and Social Protection Floors for All, which aim to enhance the safety of workers worldwide and support the implementation of comprehensive social protection systems.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

E currently has a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the energy sector are Matador Resources Company MTDR, Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT and Oceaneering International, Inc. OII. While Matador Resources and Liberty Energy sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Oceaneering International carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Matador Resources is among the leading oil and gas explorers in the shale and unconventional resources in the United States. The company’s prime intention is to create more value for shareholders and generate lucrative returns from the capital invested in unconventional plays.

MTDR’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 13.89%.

Liberty Energy is a North American provider of hydraulic fracturing services to upstream energy operators. The company’s multi-basin presence offers an attractive upside opportunity compared with most of its peers. Liberty's strong relationship with high-quality customers provides revenue visibility and business certainty.

LBRT’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 9.88%.

Oceaneering International is a leading provider of integrated technology solutions, active at all phases of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. Its strong relationship with high-quality customers provides revenue visibility and business certainty. OII is well-positioned to supply equipment for deep-water projects.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.