Eni (E) Acquires Solar Konzept Greece Amid Clean Energy Plan

Eni E, through its retail gas and power division Eni gas e luce, acquired Solar Konzept Greece (“SKGR”) from Solar Konzept International for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition marks Eni’s entry into the renewable electricity generation market of Greece. Eni extends its renewable energy footprint to the country as it aims to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

SKGR has a development platform for photovoltaic plants in Greece. Its portfolio involves a pipeline of projects at various development stages. The portfolio of projects is said to have a capacity of nearly 800 megawatts. The projects will constitute the basis for further development in the country.

Eni gas e luce, which will be renamed as Plenitude, has been contributing to the Greek retail energy market since 2000. The company has about 500,000 retail customers in the country. Eni gas e luce owned an operating renewable energy portfolio, with a capacity of 1.2 gigawatts (GW) at 2021-end. It aims to increase the capacity to more than 6 GW by 2025 and 15 GW by 2030.

Eni focuses on capitalizing on the mounting demand for renewables and green energy products. The company focuses on creating more value through energy transition. Notably, the latest acquisition is part of Eni’s plans to expand its renewable capacity along with vertically integrated activities in the power retail business. The agreement fits well with Eni’s goal of being a leader in the production and marketing of decarbonized products.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Rome, Italy, Eni is one of the leading integrated energy players in the world.

Shares of Eni have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 30.9% compared with the industry’s 26.9% growth.

