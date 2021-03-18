Eni (E) Acquires Funding of 33M Pound for Decarbonization Project

Eni SPA E announced that it received a funding of £33 million through the Industrial Decarbonization Challenge fund of the UK Research and Innovation (“UKRI”) for its HyNet North West integrated project.

HyNet North West is a cost-effective and deliverable project that follows the major challenges of limiting greenhouse gas emissions from the industry, domestic heat and transport of north-west England. Notably, this is the first carbon capture and storage infrastructure in the U.K.

The UKRI is a non-departmental public body of the UK Government that supports research and innovation in the country. About 50% of the investment needed to finalize the planning studies has been funded by UKRI in order for the site to begin operations by 2025.

The new infrastructure is designed to capture, transport and store carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions from existing industries and the potential future manufacturing facilities for blue hydrogen, which will be used as an alternative fuel for heating purposes, power generations and transport.

Beside Eni, the project is currently being managed by a consortium of industrial companies, located in a regional manner. As part of the consortium, Eni will play a crucial role by transporting and storing CO 2 in the exhausted hydrocarbon reservoirs, placed nearly 18 miles offshore in Liverpool Bay.

With the commissioning of the facility, the project will convert one of the major energy-consuming industrial districts in the U.K. into the first low-carbon industrial cluster in the world. It is expected to reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 10 million tonnes per year by 2030.

Importantly, the project fulfills 80% of the government’s new U.K.-wide target of 5GW of low-carbon hydrogen and reaching toward its net-zero emission targets by 2050. Moreover, the project is in line with Eni’s ambition to address climate change and decarbonization.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Rome, Italy, Eni is one of the leading integrated energy players in the world.

Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 50.8% compared with the industry’s 51.3% growth.

