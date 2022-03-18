Eni Deutschland says not using Russian oil in Bayernoil refinery

FRANKFURT, March 18 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas company Eni ENI.MI on Friday said it was not using oil of Russian origin in operations related to its 20% share in German oil refinery Bayernoil in Bavaria state.

"In 2022, Eni Deutschland as a shareholder of Bayernoil has not used Russian crude oil, nor is the use of Russian crude oil planned in the near future," a spokeswoman for Munich-based Eni Deutschland GmbH said in a written statement.

"At the moment, Eni Deutschland sources its supply share in the Bayernoil refinery via other crude oils," she added.

The United States banned Russian oil imports on March 8 to pressure Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The European Union has not followed but it has banned investments in Russia's energy sector, and some buyers appear to be shunning Russian oil to avoid reputational damage or possible legal troubles.

Bayernoil processes 10.3 million tonnes of crude per year to make products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil and bitumen at its Neustadt and Vohburg sites.

Apart from Eni, Bayernoil stakeholders are Swiss refiner Varo Energy, which holds a 51.4% stake, and Russian energy giant Rosneft, which owns 28.57%. Varo and Rosneft did not reply to enquiries about flows of Russian crude oil.

Germany's biggest refinery MiRO on Thursday said it can fully supply its delivery obligations of oil products at a time when Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised questions around possible disruption to crude oil supplies in Europe.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654; @EckertVera;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.