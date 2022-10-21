Eni denies applying for state guarantees from Italy's export credit agency SACE

ROME, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Neither Eni ENI.MI nor its retail and renewables subsidiary Plenitude have applied or used guarantees provided by Italy's state exports credit agency SACE, a spokesperson for the Italian energy group said on Friday.

Eni has no outstanding critical issues related to margin call management, the spokesperson added.

