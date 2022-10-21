Eni denies applying for state guarantees from Italy's export credit agency SACE

Alvise Armellini Reuters
Published

Neither Eni nor its retail and renewables subsidiary Plenitude have applied or used guarantees provided by Italy's state exports credit agency SACE, a spokesperson for the Italian energy group said on Friday.

Eni has no outstanding critical issues related to margin call management, the spokesperson added.

